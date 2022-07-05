Lana Condor & Zoe Colletti Interview: Boo, Bitch

The new Netflix limited series “Boo, Bitch” is a supernatural interpretation of the classic high school comedy. Lana Condor plays Erica Wu, who wakes up after a night out and realizes that she is dead. Seeing that everyone can still see her, Erica decides to pursue her love as the last act before she ascends. Erica’s best friend, Gia, played by Zoey Colletti, helps her settle her unfinished business until Erica’s newfound courage threatens to separate them.

Condor returns to Netflix after the role of Lara Jean in the series “To All the guys I loved before” and its sequels P.S. “I still love you” and “Always and Forever”, which received widespread praise for the actor. Most recently, Condor appeared in the HBO Max romantic comedy “Moonshot.” Meanwhile, Colletti starred as a guest star in season 6 of “Fear the Walking Dead” and has been featured in films such as 2014’s “Annie” and 2019’s “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.”

In an interview with Screen Rant, Condor and Colletti talked about what their characters learn during “Boo, Bitch” and what they would like their final course of action to be before they die.

Screen Rant: I liked to see Erica finding herself throughout the series and getting rid of the more timid image of “Helen Who”. Lana, what was it like playing Erica’s journey of self-discovery and learning the true value of friendship?

Lana Condor: You know, it was really a roller coaster, and often a whiplash ride for me. Erica’s journey really goes through the polar extremes, so you start to see only a very sweet, loving, slightly lonely girl, but she has Gia. But very, very cute, and you watch her whole arch basically being the worst person. For me it was interesting because emotionally tracking how I can subtly make this change, I didn’t want it to seem out of nowhere, but again, we have a lot of time to make it work. But I think tracking this subtle transition into full “bitch mode” was interesting.

Once I lived in this “bitch mode”, it was here that the whip caught up with me, because I had never done anything like this before. I’ve never played a character that would be terrible to people, especially friends, so it was interesting to me. It was like playing new acting muscles that I hadn’t done before. It also upset me because I would come home and say: “I was such an evil person!” But it was fun. I certainly liked the challenge of dealing with the range in the show.

It’s hard not to sympathize with Gia, because she is invisible and is neglected by others. Eventually we’ll find out why this is the case, but I’m curious: do you think her dedication was worth it in the end, or was she deceived?

Zoey Colletti: I think the audience may have different points of view on this, as opposed to what I think Gia will take to it. I think she made this choice knowing in many ways how things would turn out, that in the end, no matter what happened to Erica, she would die, and so it would be. She made the choice to be selfless and put Erica first. I think there probably could have been some better scenarios than your best friend kind of cheating on you for a bunch of other mean people, but I think at the end of the day, what’s important about this, I don’t think she would have felt she was cheated because we figured it out in eventually.

[Erica] really did the right thing, and I think Gia’s main goal was for Erica to do everything she could to be happy and be okay on her own. Eventually, it happened, and they were able to reunite on a higher level than just saying, “I’m not your friend anymore. You’re dead.” So I think she would have been happy about that because I think overall she cared about Eric the most, so I think it would have really mattered to her.

If you were a ghost, as shown in this series, what would you have unfinished business before you ascend?

Lana Condor: Oh my God! I never thought — in all the months of filming the show — I never thought about it. What will be my unfinished business? I think I mean, I hope I’d say goodbye to everyone.

Zoey Colletti: I think so because I want to spend time with my family. What will be my unfinished business? I want to be in good clothes before I die, because if I have to fly around the world, if I dare to fly around the world in sweatpants, I will literally die twice.

Lana Condor: I’m the complete opposite. Let me swim in sweatpants.

Zoey Colletti: No, I need to look glamorous!

Lana Condor: Glamorous, soaring?

Zoey Colletti: Yes!

Lana Condor: My unfinished business would be like, how can I get my dog? Don’t disconnect, but how can I contact my dog?

Zoey Colletti: That’s fair enough. This one fits.

Lana Condor: [Laughs] You’re like, “I just have a nice outfit.”

Zoey Colletti: And you’re like, “Bring my dog.”