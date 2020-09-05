Lamila Petschart, Riverdale girls open their TikTok account

The Riverdale girls join the Tik Tok fever and open their official account. The cast of the CW series resumed its activities and the production traveled to Vancouver, Canada, to continue with the recordings of the “Riverdale” seasons, but due to the pandemic, certain restrictions have been taken so that there are no infections and Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, and Madelaine Petsch decided to become tiktokers.

Through the social network Tik Tok, one of the most popular of the moment, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch decided to take advantage of their confinement and have fun while recording the fifth season of Riverdale. The trio of girls opened their official profile on the platform and joined the tiktoker fever so that these months are not so heavy for them.

The actresses decided to combine their names and called themselves Lamila Petschart, her account is @blondebrunetteredhead and in just a couple of days they already got more than 400 thousand followers, their first six videos register between 200 and 300 thousand likes, as well as more than 1 million views, the cast of the series shows all its girl power on social networks.

The new Riverdale tiktokers came together to make their stay in the country more enjoyable, as Lili assured that they cannot leave Canada or see their family, but time with friends will help them a lot. The three of them are staying in a huge cabin and they don’t want to be bored, so TikTok will be their new form of entertainment.

One of her videos consisted of the challenge of the song “Fergalicious”, where Camila and Lili danced with a hood over their heads while swaying their bodies to the rhythm of the song, Madelaine also joined another viral challenge that consisted of showing her flexibility and throw a kick in the air, but Camila had a funny little accident, OOPS!

They have also shared videos with their pets, by the pool and while listening to music and answering trivia to each other. The new season of “Riverdale” is expected to premiere in 2021 and there will be no new complications, as all the actors were kept in isolation for 2 weeks to confirm that they are free of the virus.



