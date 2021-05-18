Lamborghini to Launch Fully Electric Car After 2025

Lamborghini: Known for luxury sports cars, Lamborghini has finally revealed its plans for the electric vehicle market. According to the company, the first 100% electric car of the brand must still take, but we will see hybrids manufactured by the company soon.

Lamborghini’s electric car plan is divided into two parts. First, the company’s goal is to launch hybrids powered by gas and electricity on all of its lines by the end of 2024.

From 2025, the Italian manufacturer will emphasize 100% electric cars. The company’s plan is to launch its first clean-powered car by the end of the decade.

Migration delay

Lamborghini is one of the companies that is taking the longest to migrate to electric vehicles. Stephan Winkelmann, the manufacturer’s CEO, commented on the matter to The Verge.

According to the brand commander, the company is slowly moving into the segment due to the brand’s fans, who are used to classic engines. “It’s definitely torque and acceleration,” explained Winkelmann.

Currently, however, electric motors are already able to deliver enough power for sports models. In addition, legislation in several countries is supporting the use of clean technologies in the car market, which has encouraged the company to make changes.

According to Winkelmann, the transition to electric cars is the biggest investment ever made by Lamborghini. “[It is] very important to maintain a growth that is sustainable, that takes into account the needs of the planet, but also maintaining the dream of our customers to have a super sports car that is excellent”.

In addition to Lamborghini, another Italian sports car giant is eyeing the electric market. Ferrari announced in April that it plans to launch its first 100% clean-powered vehicle in 2025.