Lamborghini Pulls Back Girl Modeling Ad After Reactions

Lamborghini withdrew the advertising campaign, which used girls as models and used images shot by the famous photographer Letizia Battaglia, following the reactions from social media and politicians.

Lamborghini, the Italian super sports car manufacturer, featured a yellow Lamborghini and girls under the description of “a city full of dreams and hopes like a girl” in its new promotional images shared on social media last week.

The photographs in question were shot on the streets of Palermo by Letizia Battaglia, one of the most respected photographers in the country, known for the photographs he took after the mafia murders in Sicily.

The promotional campaign in question received reaction from both social media and the world of politics in a way that Lamborghini had not expected, and the Italian brand had to withdraw the advertising campaign over the reactions.

Among those who reacted to the promotional images was Palermo Mayor Leoluca Orlando. Stating that he had to choose between “respect for children’s rights and freedom of artists” after the photographs in question, Orlando asked Lamborghini to withdraw his advertising campaign.

Even though Lamborghini withdrew the ad campaign over the reactions, it did not hesitate to express against the reactions and stated that the campaign was carried out with the aim of “glorifying the beauty of the Italian regions with luxury sports cars”.

85-year-old photographer Letizia Battaglia said, “The reactions hurt me a lot. For me Palermo is a growing girl with an innocent look. ” He stated that using girls as a model with his statements has a meaning of glorifying the city and the vehicle.

On the other hand, deputy Paolo Lattanzio, member of the House of Representatives Cultural Commission, said “There should be no censorship on art, there is no doubt about it. But this does not mean that the wrong message can always be allowed to be transmitted, as in the case of Lamborghini’s advertising campaign in Palermo. There is no doubt that the project is well-intentioned, but the idea of ​​defining a city as a girl becomes invisible in the face of the commodification of children’s bodies. As a result, an unacceptable theme of ‘women, money and cars’ is maintained. That is why the automotive firm’s decision to withdraw the photos was correct. ” used the expressions.



