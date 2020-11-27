Lamborghini launches premium wireless headphones

In addition to luxury super sports cars, Lamborghini now also sells wireless headsets, which feature designs inspired by the Italian brand’s fast models. Launched on November 20, the line has two versions, one of the headphone type and the other in-ear.

Produced in partnership with the American audio company Master & Dynamic, the new Lamborghini headphones combine “sophistication of design and technology to provide pure sound”, according to the director of Marketing and Communication of the automaker, Katia Bassi.

The most advanced model is the MW65 headphone, which comes with two active noise cancellation (ANC) modes, allowing the user to customize the audio according to the environment around them. The battery has an estimated duration of 24 hours, according to the manufacturer, and the device supports Bluetooth 5.0, with a connection range of up to 30 meters.

Finished in Alcantara, a material used by the Italian automaker in the manufacture of its cars, the MW65 is available in various color combinations, including silver metal / light gray / Alcantara yellow and black metal / Alcantara yellow. It costs US $ 579, equivalent to just over R $ 3,000, at the daily rate.

MW07 Plus

Named the MW07 Plus, the earbuds version of the collection has 10 mm beryllium drivers, for better sound quality, according to the brand, and offers an autonomy of up to 40 hours, including the battery life of the charging case, built in stainless steel.



