Lamborghini Aventador SC20 Without Roof Introduced

Lamborghini has introduced many different derivatives and designs for the V12-engined supercar Lamborghini Aventador since 2011. An open-topped Lamborghini Aventador model was also introduced in 2012 under the name Aventador J. The company gave the news today that will excite the lovers of the vehicle. Lamborghini Aventador SC20 introduced.

Italian supercar manufacturer Lamborghini is known for its Aventador models that have been on the market since 2011 or introduced as a concept design. Launched in 2011 as the successor of the Murciélago model, the Lamborghini Aventador has been showing its dazzling beauty to automobile enthusiasts with many variants since its release.

In 2012, the company introduced a model called the Lamborghini Aventador J. This model did not have a roof and was just a dream for almost all Lamborghini fans as only one vehicle was built. A Lamborghini Aventador model without a roof has not been introduced until now, after the Lamborghini J, which was disliked and criticized by some because of its roofless, and highly admired by some.

Lamborghini Aventador SC20 could hit the road:

A ceiling-less Aventador model is introduced, which will hit the road for the first time in 8 years. Designed by the Squadra Corse department, the Lamborghini Aventador SC20 made its debut today with both its dazzling design and its terrifically powerful performance. Lamborghini Aventador SC20, which will remain only a dream by many, will be produced only one. The person who buys the vehicle can be considered extremely lucky because the car will be able to hit the road.

When we take a look at the exterior, the Lamborghini Aventador SC20 has modifications that bring its sporty and aggressive appearance to higher levels, worthy of the Aventador name. In the interior, we see a lot of Alcantara material. Including the seats, we see blue details around the rim, rear wing, bumper and diffuser.

Of course, where the name Aventador is mentioned, it is not to mention performance. The Lamborghini Aventador SC20, which will get its power from the 6.5-liter atmospheric V12 engine, will have 770 horsepower and 720 Nm of torque. Looking at these values, which are almost the same as the SVJ, one of the fastest models of the Lamborghini Aventador series, the Lamborghini Aventador SC20 seems to be extremely powerful. There is no information about the price of the vehicle yet.



