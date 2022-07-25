Lamar Jackson’s Anonymous Quote Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

In four short seasons, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has already achieved a lot. However, one NFL defensive coordinator still isn’t buying the former MVP as the No. 1 quarterback.

If he needs to save to win the game, they won’t win the game. He’s so unique as an athlete and he’s a really good football player, but I don’t care [expletive] if he wins the league MVP title 12 times, I don’t think he’ll ever be 1 as a quarterback. He will be 1 as a football player, but not as a quarterback. … You have to be able to throw the ball, and he throws the ball so inconsistently. It’s a hit or miss.

The NFL world reacted to the anonymous DC comments on Monday.

“He can win 12 MVPs, but he’s not going to be a top quarterback”— that’s pretty damn cool,” Dov Kleiman said. “Lamar Jackson has done nothing but win since joining the NFL, he was the best outside lineman last year with a team full of injuries, and became the league’s most valuable player at 23 as a QB! Why is there so much disrespect?”

“Mmfao, these coaching staffs and grandmasters were wrong about him, so they are just doing everything to worsen his career,” one user laughed.

“10000000000000% Jack Del Rio,” wrote Robert Little. “[As] Mr. Sharp pointed out, the Ravens were 40-40 in the previous 5 years before Jackson took over the role. They are 37-12 in the games he started. I’m not sure Lamar can do anything. people with a certain mindset will like it.”

As if Lamar Jackson needed extra motivation before the start of the season…