Lamar Jackson looks bigger: The reaction of the NFL World – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has put on weight in the offseason.

Jackson reportedly weighs up to 220 pounds, which helped him throw with greater speed and steeper spirals.

During practice, he threw a massive throw down the field to Rashed Bateman, which caused a storm of applause from the audience.

Here’s a look at this:

The football world is looking forward to Jackson’s return to the field when the regular season begins.

“On Wednesday, he was extremely accurate in his shots from the field. He really looks bigger. Duvernay, imho, will be the biggest beneficiary of this,” Mike Kay of Pro Football Network tweeted.

Due to Jackson’s injury, the Ravens missed the playoffs last season. He had to miss the last five games, and the Ravens lost them all.

He finished the year with 2,882 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

This could be an important year for Jackson as the Ravens hope to be a Super Bowl contender again.