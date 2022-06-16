Lamar Jackson denied rumors: NFL world reacts – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

The Baltimore Ravens hope to limit all drama by going to training camp this summer. To this end, quarterback Lamar Jackson refutes speculation on the pace.

In an interview with reporters, Jackson made it clear that he was not going to leave the Ravens because of contract disagreements. He said he is already talking to the team about his contract as he enters the final year of his contract. Most importantly, he intends to be a Raven throughout his career.

There have been many reports this offseason indicating that Jackson and the Ravens are far apart regarding a new contract. But that didn’t stop Jackson from showing up at the mandatory mini-camp.

The NFL world seems happy that this particular controversy can be put to bed. Many say that he was given much more attention than he deserved:

The 2021 season was hardly the best for Lamar Jackson, as he recorded the highest interception rate of his career. Injuries limited him to 12 games, and he had the most losses in the starting lineup in a single season since he became the Ravens’ starter.

That didn’t stop Jackson from leading the Ravens in the rush again. It also didn’t stop him from getting into the Pro Bowl.

Jackson seems intent on making the Ravens his permanent home in the NFL. Let’s see if he keeps this position if it costs him money.

Will Lamar Jackson sign a contract extension this year?