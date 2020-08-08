LaLiga refuses Philippe Coutinho, Arsenal agree

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Philippe Coutinho ahead of a one-season loan from Barcelona, ​​reported in Spain.

The former Liverpool star has spent this season on loan at Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga champions have chosen not to exercise their purchase option.

Philippe Coutinho, 28, will return to Camp Nou once Bayern’s Champions League campaign is over, but the LaLiga giants don’t want him.

Philippe Coutinho is rejected in LaLiga

Barcelona want to sell their 142 million pound failure (US $ 184.6 billion) but a one-season loan with a purchase obligation seems more likely.

And Catalan Sport informs that Philippe Coutinho has agreed personal conditions with Arsenal to join them on loan next season.

Coutinho is represented by the same agent as Willian: Kia Joorabchian.

Willian, 31, also appears poised to join the Gunners this summer after turning down a two-year contract extension at Chelsea.

Arsenal have offered the Brazilian a three-year contract worth £ 100,000 ($ 134 billion) a week, and his imminent arrival could be the start of a busy summer at the Emirates.

Arsenal will reportedly spend £ 100 million this summer with Thomas Partey, Gabriel Magalhaes and Dani Ceballos identified as Mikel Arteta’s main targets.

According to The Sun, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Matteo Guendouzi and Shkodran Mustafi could leave, while the future of Sokratis and Rob Holding is not certain as Arteta seeks to dispose of the dead wood.



