LaLiga: prices, packages, permanence and how to hire

Football returns to Spain, LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank (formerly LaLiga 123) return. The ball will roll again in Spain and with it the two main competitions in our country will be resumed. And, although at the moment it will not be possible to go to the stadiums to see the games in person, they will return to the VOD platforms and authorized services.

And it is that football in Spain has not been free for a long time. In general, if you want to see LaLiga, the Champions League, etc., you have to hire one of the many packages that each online service operator offers, in which the matches come in a batch as part of the contract, or as an extra that is paid apart.

See Free Soccer

We start with the places where it won’t cost you money to watch a game. Right now there are only 2-3 options in terms of channels:

Gol TV

The only free-to-air TV channel, Gol TV is integrated into DTT and only offers 1 LaLiga Santander match per day and 2 LaLiga SmartBank matches. Never with Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Atlético, Sevilla and teams that in European competitions.

Telecinco and Cuatro

Belonging to the Mediaset group that has obtained the rights to broadcast the Copa del Rey for several seasons, all matches can also be seen open. Mediaset will also broadcast 1 match each day in the UEFA Europa League competition.

Football in Movistar

The operator that handles the most football content in Spain, in Movistar football is an indissoluble part of some of the packages, and it has it exclusively until 2021. To contract Movistar football it is necessary to hire one of the Fusion packages, which they include fiber optics, mobile lines, landlines and television. And when hiring television, we cannot contract only Movistar football, but all offers include the company’s more than 80 pay channels.



