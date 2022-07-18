Lala Kent Says she is “shy” to have more children with a Partner: I “don’t want any more little daddies”

A relative for Ocean? Lala Kent is not ready for a new relationship, but she is not afraid to plan the future in other ways.

“My husband brought this man the other day, and I’m not ashamed to admit — I asked him if I could buy his sperm in the future,” the 31—year-old Bravo personality exclusively told Us Weekly, referring to her homosexuality. a friend of a best friend. “He was great. I’m like, “All I need from you is cum. I don’t want a baby, Daddy, you’ll sign some papers. I need you to get out, I need you to leave right after that.” And he’s like, “I’ll just give it to you for free.” on the phone before anything happens.”

Kent added: “The short answer to your question is yes, I would like more children. I don’t want more daddies, but I want more kids.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” star shares 16-month-old Ocean with her ex-fiance Randall Emmett. In the fall of 2021, they broke up because of the producer’s accusations of treason.

“I haven’t had a recent relationship for only about nine months, but right now it’s the only option I would consider,” Kent told us about the sperm donor. “I’m a little shy right now.”

Meanwhile, Ocean is a “genius,” according to her proud mom.

“She’s so amazing. I’m biased because she’s mine, but she’s so smart. She’s just like the greatest treasure,” Kent said enthusiastically. “I mean, I see her with other kids and she’s such an old soul. …She’s 16 months old, but I’m like, “You’ve lived a lot of lives in the past.”

The author of “Give them Lala” noted that her daughter’s latest achievement is the ability to throw things away.

“She went to the trash can, threw something into it and said it was, “Kah, kh.” touching what’s in the trash because I had to tell her not to,” she explained. “And now she knows how to throw things away. I’m telling you, she’s a genius!

Kent concluded that she has “no desire” to be in a relationship right now, as she is focused on the Ocean.

“I feel very protected. I think that if someone, for example, an ideal man could enter my atmosphere, I would still think: “The timing is just not right,” she concluded. “I have so much to do with the Give Them Lala brand right now, and I am a single mother in the sense that the only person who brings me a salary is me. So I have something to focus on. One day Ocean will want to go to college. I have to make sure I can provide that for her. Time is everything, and I don’t think this is the right time for a guy to come into my life and he needed to invest some energy. Any extra energy will go straight to my child.”