Lala Kent and Katie Maloney from Vanderpump Rules “Prowl Together” after Randall Emmett and Tom Schwartz Split Up

Bachelorette party! The stars of “Vanderpump Rules” Lala Kent and Katie Maloney are single and ready to communicate.

Both actors have just ended their long-term relationship: in November 2021, we confirmed that Kent had called off her relationship with ex-fiance Randall Emmett (with whom she has a daughter Ocean, 13 months), while Maloney announced her separation from her husband Tom. Schwartz at the end of last month.

“I was sad and I was shocked,” the author of “Give Them Lala” told us about the breakup with her colleagues. “I thought they would definitely figure it out, but it didn’t happen.”

However, the Utah native is looking on the bright side. “Katie is in a good place and that’s what I’m happy about,” she added.

Maloney and Schwartz, 39, announced their split via Instagram in March, expressing both their regret over the situation and the happiness they shared together.

“After 12 years of adventures in life together, Tom and I are dissolving our marriage,” the California resident shared at the time. “This finale does not meet with resentment or hostility, there is no choice of sides. We deeply admire each other, and we value our friendship.”

The TomTom co-founder spoke frankly about his emotions, detailing their relationship and announcing the news. “I fully respect Katie’s decision and we had healthy and productive conversations about it,” he wrote at the time. “It would be much sadder if she decided to stay with me until she was happy.”

For her part, Kent publicly accused her ex of cheating on her, telling Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast in January that Maloney had actually warned her about several photos of 51-year-old Emmett allegedly walking with several women to a hotel. a room in Nashville. (The director of “Midnight in the Millet” stated in the March podcast of Golnes Garachedagi Genuinely GG that the couple “made mistakes” and noted that “every story has two sides.”)

When it comes to Kent and Maloney’s respective splits—and their post—breakup thinking-Give Them CEO Lala Beauty told us she doesn’t have “a lot of advice to give” to her friend. “We are in completely different situations, so we just… we keep it light,” Kent shared. “We’re both in really great places, so it’s fun.”

On Thursday, the former SUR waitresses were literally in a “great place” when they attended the opening of Lisa Vanderpump’s new restaurant in Sin City. Although Schwartz, whom Kent had excluded from her life because of his friendship with Emmett, was also present at the event, she was not bothered by this. “I’m a grown woman, I can be in the same room with anyone and anyone,” she told Us, dismissing any potential awkwardness. (For her part, Maloney openly talked about her friendly relationship with her ex.)

Kent’s attitude extends to her personal life. “Come alone, come all,” she joked to us about her personal life after the breakup. “Get them out! Come on!”

The Bravo personality added that her “type” is someone “tall, dark, handsome, loyal, honest, family man.”

The entrepreneur knows something about loyalty, swearing loyalty to Maloney when describing any potential awkwardness among the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” due to the recent breakups of many stars.

“With Katie [Season 10 potential] it won’t be weird because it’s my trip or death, so I’m for her no matter what,” the reality star told us. “With James [Kennedy] and Raquel [Leviss] [breaking up], there will be a different dynamic. I don’t know. I think we’ll see what happens.”