Lakers, News Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade: Fans Read – The Spun: What’s Trending In The Sports World Today

Just a few days ago, Kyrie Irving again played with Brooklyn in another game with Kevin Durant and the Nets. Now, the star point guard could reportedly become a member of the Los Angeles Lakers by the start of the 2022 season.

According to Yahoo’s Chris Haynes, the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively involved in trade discussions centered on the Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving package,” according to his sources.

Fans reacted to the potential blockbuster exchange on social media over the weekend.

“Ben Simmons and Westbrook are on the same team,” the user replied.

“So the Nets want the Lakers to take Joe Harris if they want Kyrie, and the Lakers instead want Seth Curry along with Westbrook’s salary,” radio host Tony Gill said. “If I’m for the Nets, I won’t give it up. I’m giving you a younger and cheaper player in the person of Kyrie. You take what I give you.”

“It’s a matter of time here. Kyrie has no value in the league, he only needs the Lakers, and the Lakers are willing to take a chance with him. Get the best possible deal with this lever and go ahead.”

«…Regardless of how the KD article works, the Nets still have to get rid of Kyrie, and this has always been the most logical dump,” commented John Hollinger of The Athletic.

“Brooklyn Nets claim that at this point the discussions were only preliminary,” Haynes continued.

What an off-season is going on.