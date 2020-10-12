Lakers championship celebrations pay homage to Bryant

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers won the 17th title in their history after defeating the Miami Heat 106-96 and with it raised the euphoria of hundreds of fans who, ignoring the health measures, took to the streets to celebrate the new trophy .

Among the many celebrations, the fans and Lakers players remembered their hero Kobe Bryant, who lost his life in a tragic plane crash last January, and decided to pay him various tributes.

At the end of the match, Anthony Davis declared that Kobe would be proud of the team’s new achievement.

Pau Gasol, one of Kobe’s best friends, congratulated the Lakers and dedicated the trophy to Kobe and his family: “This is for you brother, for you Gianna, for Vanessa, for Natalia, for Bianka and for Capri. Congratulations to everyone, to the Lakers and the Lakers family for winning the 17 ”championship.

This one is for you brother, for you Gianna, for Vanessa, for Natalia, for Bianka and for Capri. 🐍🖤 Congratulations to the entire @Lakers team, @JeanieBuss and the Lakers family for winning the 17th championship!! 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/glYG421whq — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) October 12, 2020

NBA Latam also remembered Kobe and made a montage where he high-fives LeBron James.

The fans chanted Kobe’s name during the celebrations, in a truly shocking moment.



