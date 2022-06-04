“Lake Mungo” is one of the most reviewed (but least viewed) horror films

“Lake Mungo” is one of the most reviewed, but, unfortunately, underestimated horror films. The Blair Witch project was not the first film found, but it was he who popularized this format among a wide audience. Over the years, found footage has been used in everything from tiny budget horror films like the original Paranormal Phenomenon to much more budget-friendly ones like 2008’s Cloverfield. When used properly, this format can be an incredibly unnerving way to frame a horror story.; if used incorrectly, it’s just a tactic by filmmakers to disguise a low budget with a few light screeners.

Lake Mungo definitely doesn’t fall into the latter category. Technically, this 2008 Australian chiller is more like a pseudo-documentary, although the found footage also plays a key role in the narrative. Lake Mungo is centered around the family of teenager Alice Palmer, who takes part in a documentary about her mysterious death by drowning. As the documentary delves deeper into Alice’s life, the shocking secrets she kept from her family are revealed, and the truth about what she saw one fateful night at Lake Mungo.

The measured pace and verisimilitude of Lake Mungo make it a uniquely disturbing sight, as it seems very real. The film about found footage is, ultimately, a story about grief, as well as about how technology and the media can distort the truth and meaning, obscuring the truth. The Lake Mungo Rotten Tomatoes critics rating is currently at a near-perfect 96%, and it seems to be getting more attention every year. Despite this praise, Lake Mungo is still tragically not visible.

Lake Mungo did not have much business in Australia, and later arrived in the US as part of After Dark Horrorfest, a now-defunct horror festival that collected eight genre films of wildly different quality. HorrorFest 4, of which Lake Mungo was a part, also included ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction and Clive Barker’s forgotten Dread adaptation. Even with good early reviews, “Lake Mungo” did not attract much attention, and only over time did the quality of the film — and regular inclusion in the lists of underrated horror films — revive.

The appreciation and praise of Lake Mungo’s “Rotten Tomatoes” has done little to attract wider attention, but there are worse fates than being a great horror movie genre that fans recommend to each other. The film could serve as a touching family drama, but the additional supernatural angle and several literally haunting scenes make it linger in the memory more, especially when it comes to the painful finale of Lake Mungo.