Laetitia decorates the Milot tree with her daughter Lyana!

The former actress of Plus Belle La Vie, Laetitia Milot, appeared in full preparation for Christmas with her daughter.

Very proud of her bond with her daughter, Laetitia Milot posted a magical moment with her. The former Plus Belle La Vie actress and Lyana decorated the tree together! MCE tells you more.

The Christmas holidays are fast approaching. While some houses are already shining brightly, others are not yet decorated.

This is also the case with the property of Laetitia Milot. Indeed, the former actress of Plus Belle La Vie has fallen behind on the decorations this year.

But that is, of course, only postponed. And for good reason, the pretty brunette was waiting to have some free time with her daughter Lyana to play the game.

Thus, Laetitia Milot suggested that she dress the tree with balls and garlands between girls. What the lips could not refuse.

So, the actress wanted to immortalize this “magical” moment between mother and daughter on her Instagram account. So she shared an adorable video this Saturday, December 12.

«Preparation of the #sapin de #noel ❤️❤️ And you? Did you do it? #amour #ambiance #magique “, she wrote in the caption of her publication.

The publication of the one who played the role of Mélanie in Plus Belle La Vie then charmed its subscribers. It must be said that no one could remain insensitive to their complicity …

LAETITIA MILOT MELTS THEM

Indeed, we can read pretty messages in the comments section. “Mother and daughter are so cute in the same sweater together,” wrote one internet user.

“Ooooh !!! What a magnificent Christmas tree that was nicely decorated by the pretty little piece of cabbage ”or“ Too cute, Laetitia Milot. A magical moment with your little Lyana. Very touching. ”

So many compliments that can only please Laetitia Milot. She who took so many years to successfully impregnate.



