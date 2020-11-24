Laeticia Hallyday with her daughters Jade and Joy!

In Story of her Instagram account, Laeticia Hallyday shared a photo where she appeared radiant with her baby daughters Jade and Joy!

Since Johnny died, Laeticia Hallyday seems closer than ever to her daughters Jade and Joy. If she was already very close to her children, they seem very close-knit.

This Tuesday, November 24, Laeticia Hallyday has posted a new photo in Story from her Instagram account. This is a memory she also displayed with Jade and Joy babies. The pretty blonde has posed in a car.

On the one hand, she’s flaunted with Jade. And on the other hand, she has her little baby Joy. Already very close to her babies, Laeticia Hallyday had unveiled her most beautiful smile. She looked happier than ever.

It must be said that Jade and Joy bring a lot of joy in the life of their mother. This summer, the two celebrated their birthdays. Joy celebrated her 12th birthday. While Jade celebrated her 16th birthday.

LAETICIA HALLYDAY MORE HAPPY THAN EVER WITH JADE AND JOY

On the occasion, Laeticia Hallyday had initially confided to Joy: “12 years ago you were born. And at the same time you were turning our lives upside down. Now there were 4 of us at home. A real family! “.

The mother also added: “12 years of hugs of sweet words, of happiness with you my little angel. Who seemed to go by so quickly. So much have you made our lives brighter. Most beautiful. More intense (…) ”.

For Jade, the young woman also revealed: “I think back to those first moments when I was a mother. Where you turned your daddy’s life upside down and mine. Where I received your first smiles. Give your first bottles ”.

The pretty blonde continued: “Cried the first tears when she realized that my little girl was the most beautiful wonder on earth (…)”. Nice messages that had also moved his fans!



