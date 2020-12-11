Laeticia Hallyday: Vacation in Saint Barth is booming!

The darling of Laeticia Hallyday does not hesitate to share photos and videos of his holidays in Saint-Barthelemy with Johnny’s widow!

On vacation with Laeticia Hallyday in Saint-Barth, Jalil Lespert wanted to share this precious moment with his fans.

After confinement spent in the countryside, it was in Saint-Barthélémy that Jalil Lespert and Laeticia Hallyday decided to put their suitcase down.

It must be said that since their trip to Rome where they were very accomplices, the two stars are no longer hiding! So it was without hesitation that the 44-year-old actor shared a photo from his vacation as a couple on Instagram along with a short video.

But a detail has challenged Internet users. Indeed, during a moment at the beach, a small plane passed very close to Laeticia Hallyday’s darling. But the most surprising thing is that it seems to land a few yards away.

JALIL LESPERT, SUPPORT FOR LAETICIA HALLYDAY!

The island of Saint-Barth is loaded with memories for the Hallyday family. Thus, Jalil Lespert once again proves his love for Laeticia Hallyday.

Recently, the actor did not hesitate to be by his side and those of his daughters Jade and Joy during the vigil organized for the three years of Johnny’s death.

A gesture that Laeticia Hallyday surely appreciated. Indeed, in October, she declared in Seven to Eight that a man who came into her life was “courageous.” “Because Johnny’s place is still very present. It is not easy. We are often a three-way couple, ”she explained.

So we hope that their romance will continue again and again! However, they might not spend Christmas together.

According to information from Closer, the 45-year-old widow is expected to return to L.A by the end of the year, but without her darling Jalil Lespert. Indeed, the latter could spend the end of December with his three children who live in France. To be continued !



