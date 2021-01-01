Laeticia Hallyday upset about her friend’s disappearance

Laeticia Hallyday is very sad after the disappearance of one of her close friend! We give you more details. Laeticia Hallyday is sad after the death of her close friend, Olivier Royant.

Olivier Royant is no more. On the night of Wednesday to Thursday, the boss of Paris Match died at the age of 58.

The journalist joined Paris Match in 1985. He spent his entire career there. He was a great defender of press freedom. He will then become director of the magazine in 2006. Yes.

His death touched a large number of celebrities. Without too much surprise. The latter then wanted to pay him a last tribute. Especially on social networks.

Among them, Laeticia Hallyday. The pretty blonde has indeed shared a Story on her Instagram account. She wanted to pay him a last tribute. Eh yes !

Laeticia Hallyday then shared a photo with the deceased. In legend, she therefore wanted to thank him for what he did for her. But also for his family.

LAETICIA HALLYDAY PAYS TRIBUTE TO HER FRIEND

Laeticia Hallyday has therefore written a short text to pay tribute to her friend Oliver Royant. “Thank you Olivier Royant. Thank you for always being so kind to our family. »Writes the pretty blonde on her Instagram Story.

“We will miss you so much, RIP,” she wrote at last. Laeticia Hallyday thus says goodbye to her close friend on social networks.

You should know that Olivier Royant was very ill. After a long fight, he will therefore eventually surrender. No, without waiting for 2021. The tributes to the journalist then multiplied.

Several celebrities have paid tribute to him. But also his colleagues and other personality in the field. Eh yes.

Also, President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte paid tribute to him. In an open letter published on Purepeople, a friend of his specifies that they often heard from him.

And this until his death. Olivier Royant was also very discreet about his family. We can still imagine their great pain.



