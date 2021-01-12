Laeticia Hallyday still in a relationship with Jalil Lespert?

Is Laeticia Hallyday still in a relationship with her darling Jalil Lespert? A cliché makes Internet users doubt! We tell you everything.

Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert have they already separated?

In recent months, the two lovebirds have become inseparable. Eh yes ! It must be said that everything happened very quickly between the two.

Last October, Laeticia Hallyday was back in France to promote the box set of her late husband: “Her American Dream”. Jalil Lespert then enters the life of the widow with the intention of making a biopic on Johnny Hallyday.

Paris Match reports that for Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert, Johnny is a little “the guardian angel who brought them together. After Pascal Balland, the pretty blonde has found love again in the arms of the director. Eh yes !

The two lovers therefore do not hesitate to post on social networks. The pretty woman and the actor indeed seem very complicit.

Even though Jalil Lespert is always very discreet when it comes to his private life, his family tell Paris Match that their relationship is serious. “They love each other like teenagers” we read.

After a romantic stay in Rome, the two lovers spent the second confinement together. They then flew to Saint-Barth to meditate at the tomb of their idol.

Everything seems to be going well between the two lovers. But here it is, the last photo of Jalil Lespert has caused confusion in the minds of Internet users. Eh yes.

The couple would therefore have separated. But surely for some time only! We will explain everything to you.

LAETICIA HALLYDAY AND JALIL LESPERT STILL A COUPLE?

The darling of Laeticia Hallyday therefore posted a photo on Instagram which made the fans of the couple doubt. Eh yes ! The latter has indeed shared a photo of New York’s skyscrapers on the social network.

Which therefore leads us to think that the handsome actor left his sweetheart to find Manhattan. Eh yes ! In fact, the director put his cameras there some time ago to shoot the documentary series Chambre 2806: The DSK Affair.

As its name suggests, this new production therefore returns to the DSK affair. The French mini-series is already available on Netflix. To discover very quickly !

To come back to our two lovers, we do not really know why the actor came back to New York. It will not give more precision.

If the post seems to have been deleted from Jalil Lespert’s Instagram account, Here is reporting that the pretty blonde liked it! As are several of the actor’s followers. They also took the opportunity to let people know that they really wanted to travel! Which we fully understand.

We still think that this separation is only temporary. We therefore hope that Laeticia Hallyday will find her darling very soon. Unless the latter has gone on a trip with him… To be followed very closely.