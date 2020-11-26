Laeticia Hallyday shares her support for abused women!

In her Instagram story, Laeticia Hallyday shared an important and touching message for all abused women. Wednesday November 25 was an important day for all women. Although every day should be for them.

Despite everything, November 25 “celebrated” women’s rights. A party to which Laeticia Hallyday is very keen. In fact, she took the opportunity to express her support for battered women.

You already know how much Jalil Lespert’s sweetheart remains a very committed person. Never hesitating to help causes close to her heart. Proof of this is with her association, which she has managed for several years.

That’s why helping women is part of Jade and Joy’s mom’s daily life. As well as being indignant at the fact that some still suffer from violence. In any case, that’s what we felt in her latest Insta story.

Indeed, Laeticia Hallyday wanted to post a long message of support. Support for all women victims of violence. By taking the opportunity to let them know that they were not alone and could be helped.

It is with these gestures, as Laeticia Hallyday did, that we may one day be able to put an end to this behavior which no longer needs to be in 2020.

ABUSED WOMEN, SUPPORTED BY LAETICIA HALLYDAY

A simple story cannot stop the violence that some people suffer, you will tell us. Despite everything, if the story makes it possible to sell products, the funds of which are paid to an association, this time, the gesture counts and works.

This is what Laeticia Hallyday has just done. This, therefore sharing a long message to provide support. But also, by taking the opportunity to advertise a t-shirt on which we can read “Enough” (enough: editor’s note). This is the fundraising t-shirt.

The post of Laeticia Hallyday, being followed by the following caption: “National day to fight against violence against women. But also to children, @womensafeandchildren. Support this great initiative, in which all t-shirt sales will be donated to associations. These supported by Bash and Sylvie Arcelin. ”

It remains to be seen whether the gesture of Jade and Joy’s mother will be enough to calm the behavior of some …



