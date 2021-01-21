Laeticia Hallyday: return to the war started by Laura Smet!

How Laura Smet declared war on Laeticia Hallyday concerning the legacy of Johnny Hallyday? We tell you everything.

Laeticia Hallyday and Laura Smet had to fight for the legacy of Johnny Hallyday.

On the evening of December 5, 2017, Johnny Hallyday left us. He was 74 years old.

The death of Taulie then arouses a wave of emotions around the world. And France mourns its greatest singer of all time.

But a few weeks after her death, the mourning will give way to an endless war between the children of Johnny and Laeticia Hallyday. It all starts when the rocker’s children discover they have been left out of her will.

Laura Smet and David Hallyday find themselves on the floor, for the benefit of the widow of the French artist. It didn’t take long for the La Garçonne actress to react.

She then decides to take to social media to leave a coded message. “The fiercer the battle, the more delicious the victory. Can we read on Instagram in a publication posted on January 25, 2018.

Johnny’s daughter will accompany her message with a photo of a lion. “Soon” she adds to her legend.

Laura Smet thus promises a surprise with a very enigmatic message. And the least we can say is that she kept her promise.

6 days later, Laeticia Hallyday receives a registered letter. She tells him that her daughter-in-law was suing her.

The battle for the rocker’s legacy is then launched. The publication of the young actress who seemed until then mysterious takes the airs of declaration of war.

LAETICIA HALLYDAY AND LAURA SMET: A WAR WITHOUT THANKS

You should know that after Johnny Hallyday’s funeral, Laeticia Hallyday went into exile in Saint-Barth. She will then not give any more news to Laura Smet.

Jade’s mother never called him. Instead, she sent him a few messages to which Laura Smet would never respond.

“The family is broken: for the next two years, they only contacted each other through their respective councils,” explains Laura Smet’s lawyer. But the story is far from over.

During all this legal battle, Johnny Hallyday’s daughter was turning to social media for her voice. She was indeed using her Instagram account to share her thoughts.

“I will continue to fight for my father and my future children. »We could read in 2019. Then radio silence.

And for good reason, the long-awaited agreement around Johnny Hallyday’s legacy was imminent. On July 3, 2020 the battle of more than 2 years ends.

But peace between Laura Smet and Laeticia Hallyday is only judicial. David Hallyday for her part has given up her share. He only worried about her father’s musical heritage.

Once the case was closed, the actress wanted to put “miles of distance” between herself and her father’s widow. She will always blame him for having taken her away from her father during these last moments on this earth.