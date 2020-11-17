Laeticia Hallyday loves her daughter Joy’s TikTok video!

Laeticia Hallyday shared a video of one of her daughter Joy Hallyday’s TikToks via her Instagram story! Adorable pictures …

Laeticia Hallyday posted a TikTok of her daughter Joy via her Instagram story! Indeed, the mother is the first fan of her youngest child … If that’s not cute!

This Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Laeticia Hallyday shared a TikTok video of her daughter! Indeed, on the images, we can see the pretty Joy Hallyday improvising a choreo! Images that visibly moved the mother!

Indeed, the latter did not hesitate to repost the images via her Instagram story! A video that the many subscribers that the widow of Johnny Hallyday!

LAETICIA HALLYDAY: HER TIKTOK WITH JOY MAKE SENSATION ON THE CANVAS

By the post of her daughter Joy Hallyday, Laeticia Hallyday already knows TikTok! Indeed, the mother has already posted several with her daughter via her Instagram account! Videos that always make a splash on Instagram! Indeed, Internet users adore the complicity of mother and daughter!

“I love her videos of you two. »« More TikTok videos together! Joy is doing really well, her choreographies are just perfect! “” Enjoy both of you, your videos are heartwarming! »« You are just adorable! ”

We could thus read in comments TikTok videos that Laeticia Hallyday posted during the first confinement! Videos which, with the second confinement, are therefore likely to return to the mom’s Instagram feed… We keep our fingers crossed!

While waiting for a new video, we let you watch the latest from Laeticia and Joy!



