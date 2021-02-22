Laeticia Hallyday: Jalil Lespert makes big statements!

Laeticia Hallyday has been in heaven since she met Jalil Lespert. But is the latter comfortable with her? For several months now, Laeticia Hallyday has been crazy about Jalil Lespert. But how does the actor feel about this relationship?

Between Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert, love at first sight was immediate. The latter contacted the pretty blonde who had just broken up with Pascal Balland.

It must be said that her project immediately attracted the Boudou girl! Eh yes ! Whoever made the documentary on the DSK affair told him about his plans to make a biopic on Johnny.

Eventually, their professional relationship turned into a romantic relationship. They have been behaving like teenagers ever since.

They do everything together. They travel a lot, they get tattoos, they do a lot of activity … And they never forget to kiss.

The couple are not hiding on social networks! They also formalized their relationship as soon as possible. A great first for Laeticia Hallyday who tended to hide her old story with Pascal.

So how does the actor and director experience this overexposure? This Friday, February 19, Jalil Lespert therefore confided on her romantic relationship to our colleagues at Parisien Weekend.

He first revealed that his story with Laeticia Hallyday was not unanimous. Many people have warned her of her bad intentions. She never had a very good reputation.

Laeticia Hallyday: Jalil Lespert makes big revelations about their couple!

LAETICIA HALLYDAY: HER DARLING HAS SOMETIMES HURT!

Several celebrities have even judged their romance, “some people did not hesitate to suggest that her romance smacked of opportunism (…)”

“It allowed (the actor editor’s note) to ‘position himself well’ to direct the film about Johnny”. Moreover, we recall that Laura Smet does not seem to approve of this relationship either.

She would even put spikes in the actor’s wheels in his feature film project on Johnny. But all this does not seem to impact Jalil Lespert.

He then confides: “I live all this from a distance. I’ve never been very comfortable with over-media coverage. So I see it as a fight. ”

But then would his story with Laeticia Hallyday make him uncomfortable? It must be said that the mother of Jade and Joy is constantly on the front of the stage … Between the many controversies and scandals.

Jalil Lespert assures, however: “This attention, I did not provoke it. But don’t be surprised either. It’s part of the game. ”

On the side of his family, everyone seems to approve of his girlfriend. Starting with his sister Ferial: “We have never seen him so happy! They love each other like teenagers! ”

Farida, her mother added: “Jalil Lespert and Laeticia really give me the impression of having returned to their 18th birthday”