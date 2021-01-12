Laeticia Hallyday: Jalil Lespert is on the road!

Is Laeticia Hallyday traveling to New York with Jalil Lespert? The actor posted a photo that casts doubt on Instagram …

Their love has no boundaries. Since they formalized their relationship, Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert have been everywhere on social networks …

But also in the world! A few weeks after revealing their romance, the couple were already taking a vacation just for two.

It was therefore to Italy that Laeticia and Jalil flew in November for a romantic stay in Rome. Paris Match magazine reported that the two lovebirds were inseparable. And that’s not all.

Their first couple photo will be taken in Saint-Barthélemy. The island so dear to the heart of her late husband, Johnny Hallyday. Recently, Laeticia and Jalil spent the Christmas holidays in the Capital.

It was in Marnes-la-Coquette that the couple woke up with Jade, Joy and family friends. After France, the couple therefore desires elsewhere … And we understand them!

LAETICIA HALLYDAY AND JALIL LESPERT, SOON IN NEW YORK?

A few hours ago, the actor shared a photo on his Instagram account. On said shot, we can see the twin towers of the World Trade Center. The photo is very pretty.

As a caption, the producer therefore wrote this. “I miss the Big Apple”. Does this mean that Jalil Lespert plans to fly to New York with his beautiful? Maybe.

Jalil Lespert therefore recently visited New York for the purposes of his Netflix documentary, Room 2806: The DSK Affair. A multi-part report that chronicles the Sofitel affair, which made the maid, Naffisatou Diallo, known around the world.

For her part, Laeticia Hallyday knows New York well. The young woman therefore stayed there several times. She celebrated her 40th birthday with great pomp. With her husband and friends.

In 2018, the pretty blonde took her two daughters, Jade and Joy to New York. In order to have a good time. Will the couple be staying in New York, as the Coronavirus crisis is raging exponentially in the United States? Response to upcoming Instagram posts.