Laeticia Hallyday: Jalil Lespert is an illustration fan!

On social networks, Jalil Lespert, the darling of Laeticia Hallyday, shared an illustration that evokes the daily mental load.

Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert are in love. And so they found each other well. The two lovers who have become inseparable in just a few weeks, share everything. Absolutely everything. The proof…

Very present on social networks, the film producer therefore regularly shares photos of the videos. But also inspiring designs. And Laeticia Hallyday therefore loves it. The proof.

A few hours ago, the French filmmaker therefore shared an image. An illustration to be exact, and so it is full of meaning. The latter was drawn by an artist. Illustrator Tifanny Cooper. Very well known on Instagram.

This drawing therefore evokes the mental neo-charge that thousands of French people inflict on themselves. Daily. We therefore see two protagonists. So they’re listing everything they need to do. In their heads. For the coming week. Just that…

A design that therefore makes sense, in this difficult period of confinement. The drawing was obviously very popular. To Jalil Lespert. He didn’t hesitate to share it. To all his followers.

JALIL LESPERT AND LAETICIA HALLYDAY, MORE IN LOVE THAN EVER

More in love than ever, Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert therefore live together. So they decided not to waste time. At all. And no longer hide. At least not quite.

A few days ago, the French filmmaker therefore posted photos. From his weekend in Italy, with his other half. And even though Laeticia Hallyday’s face did not appear, Internet users understood. So he went to Rome. With Jade and Joy’s mom.

Moreover, after the announcement of the reconfinement, Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert therefore made a big decision. And the latter was unexpected.

Indeed, the two lovebirds have decided to confine themselves. Together. In Marnes-la-Coquette. The house is none other than the one in which Johnny Hallyday had taken up residence. Several years.

On social networks, Jalil Lespert has therefore shared several photos. While he was inside the huge villa. It served the French singer to draw inspiration. At different times in his life.



