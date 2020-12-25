Laeticia Hallyday: Jalil laughing at the Christmas sweater!

Laeticia Hallyday’s Christmas was placed under the sign of laughter … Her darling, Jalil Lespert made fun of his darling’s Christmas sweater!

Very discreet about her private life, Laeticia Hallyday has therefore not revealed where she spent Christmas Eve this year … But social networks are not mistaken.

So, rather Saint-Barth or Marnes-la-Coquette, in the sublime family home? With the health restrictions linked to Covid-19, the pretty blonde has surely opted for the Paris region.

It is therefore with Jalil Lespert, his daughters, as well as his close friends that Johnny Hallyday’s widow has spent the Christmas holidays. She is therefore far from California, where she now resides.

The pretty blonde posted several photos and videos of her big Christmas table. And among the dishes on the table, a sumptuous coulommiers with truffles from chef Hélène Darroze.

If there is one detail that has not escaped the expert eye of Internet users, it is of course the young woman’s Christmas sweater. The latter has also been criticized.

JALIL LESPERT CRITICIZES LAETICIA HALLYDAY’S CHRISTMAS SWEATER

Very active on Instagram, Laeticia Hallyday has decided to share her red Christmas sweater with her community. On the garment, we can therefore read: “I Like Big Bulbs”, which is translated as I like big bulbs.

On the sweater, an elf is represented on a red background. Seeing his sweetheart’s outfit, Jalil Lespert couldn’t help but share it in his own Story.

The French film producer has therefore taken back Laeticia’s sweater to share it with his community. And the least we can say is that the garment worn by Jade and Joy’s mom has caused quite a stir.

For his part, Jalil Lespert has shared the Christmas table prepared with love by Laeticia and her relatives. The young woman therefore seems to have spent a divine evening alongside those she loves. She of course had a thought for her late husband, Johnny Hallyday.



