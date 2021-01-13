Laeticia Hallyday: Jade in the streets Paris with her darling

Jade, the city of Laeticia Hallyday, walked the streets of Paris today! The latter was accompanied by her darling!

This Wednesday, January 13, 2021, Laeticia Hallyday’s daughter, Jade, was out! Indeed, the teenager walked through the streets of the capital with his darling, Tristan!

Indeed, her lover posted a photo of her while she was via her Instagram story! Thus, on the photo in question, we could see that Joy’s older sister wore a black down jacket, a mini skirt and leather ankle boots!

A photo of Laeticia Hallyday’s daughter that we let you admire in turn below! This is obviously a screenshot of the young man’s Instagram story!

LAETICIA HALLYDAY: JADE SPENDED THE NEW YEAR WITH HER DARLING

Jade and Tristan were in Marrakech a few days ago! Indeed, the couple had chosen to spend the New Year in love in Marrakech! Thus, the darling of the daughter of Laeticia Hallyday has unveiled a magnificent photo of the two of them!

Eb indeed, on the photo in question visible via her Instagram feed, he and Jade were posing more complicit than ever! A post that the handsome brunette captioned as follows: “A new chapter”!

A publication that already has thousands of likes on the social network! There are also many comments! “Too beautiful Jade and Tristan!” »« You are top Jade, your father must be proud of you! ”

Or again: “Beautiful both of you! »We could thus read on the social network of the darling of Jade Hallyday! Comments that must have pleased the little couple!