Laeticia Hallyday is having relief with her two dogs!

Living without her furballs, Laeticia Hallyday would not succeed. Indeed, the pretty blonde of 45 years adores them. She can’t imagine herself far from her two doggies, Santos and Cheyenne.

Santos is a black Labrador over 10 years old. This dog – which is starting to get old – was that of her late husband, Johnny Hallyday! So when the rocker passed away on December 5, 2017, she couldn’t be separated from him.

Next, Laeticia Hallyday takes care of Cheyenne, a black and white dog. It too is attached to the idol of young people. And for good reason, he was the one who found it during a road trip in the United States in 2016. So cute, right?

In fact, Joy and Jade Hallyday’s dad even announced the news on her Instagram account. “I adopted this abandoned little dog on the road. I called her Cheyenne, ”he wrote in the caption of his publication.

In any case, the one who now shares her life with Jalil Lespert takes wonderful care of her two dogs. To believe it, just take a look at the story of her Instagram account.

LAETICIA HALLYDAY IS PROUD

Indeed, in the story of Laeticia Hallyday’s Instagram account appears an adorable video. In the pictures, the pretty 45-year-old blonde is crouched in the grass. She caresses Santos, her “little heart”.

However, it seems that Cheyenne is jealous of not being cuddled by her mistress. Then, the ball of hair turns around Laeticia Hallyday and is planted, finally, in front of her.

But to have caresses, she must deserve it. First, Jade and Joy’s mom Hallyday asks him to sit down. Then Cheyenne has to give him a paw. And the least that can be said is that she obeys the fingers and the eye.



