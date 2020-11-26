Laeticia Hallyday: her lover Jalil Lespert formalizes!

That’s it ! Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert have formalized their love in the eyes of all on Instagram! The actor posted a nice photo.

We were waiting for it and we finally have it: the officialization of the couple Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert! Full of love and tenderness, he shared a snap of his sweetheart on Instagram.

Since this summer, Jade and Joy’s mom has succumbed to the charm of Sonia Rolland’s ex! Indeed, lovers live a true fairy tale!

However, it did not all start in the classic way… Yes! Jalil nevertheless dredged Laeticia Hallyday by offering her a biopic on her late husband …

At first, their phone calls were all that was friendly. Indeed, we must nevertheless remember that the beautiful blonde was already in a relationship with another man …

This is Pascal Balland with whom she had a rather difficult relationship because he must have had a hard time with Johnny’s ghost! Thus, Laeticia Hallyday decided to break up with him for this reason, but also because she fell in love with Jalil Lespert!

LAETICIA HALLYDAY AND JALIL LESPERT OFFICIALIZE ON INSTAGRAM!

Regardless, Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert wasted no time in forming a relationship. Indeed, they were sure of their love …

So, against all odds, the couple decided to formalize with their families and then on their skin! Eh yes ! The mom of two and the beautiful brunette got their initials tattooed while in Rome!

This trip allowed them to spend time together. As much to tell you that they loved it!

Indeed, Jalil Lespert decided to formalize his relationship with Laeticia Hallyday on Insta by posting a photo of the latter in the Vatican. We see her on her knees praying.

With this photo, there are no more doubts possible! They are indeed a couple!

Congratulations to them!



