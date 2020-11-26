Laeticia Hallyday: Her great passion for the famous director

Has Laeticia Hallyday succumbed to the charm of another director? Be careful, Jalil Lespert could well have a fit of jealousy.

Laeticia Hallyday shared her crush for another director on Insta! Isn’t the latter afraid that Jalil will be jealous?

For the past few weeks, Jade and Joy’s mom has been making perfect love with her darling. Indeed, she got into a relationship with the ex of Sonia Rolland!

If the two stars had no ulterior motives when contacting each other, love and feeling took over… Laeticia Hallyday even broke up with Pascal Balland for Jalil Lespert!

The beautiful blonde seems to have fallen in love with the French director! We hope it will last!

In any case, it is on the right track! Indeed, after a joint tattoo, a vacation in Rome and an official announcement on Instagram, we can only think of serious!

However, Laeticia Hallyday does not forget to pay compliments to other men. In Insta story, she shared her friendship with another real ’!

LAETICIA HALLYDAY HAS A CRUSH OVER ANOTHER DIRECTOR!

The beautiful blonde has many friends in the film industry! Indeed, her late husband was very close to a number of actors and directors!

We count among them, Jean Reno, Guillaume Canet, Catherine Deneuve, Line Renaud or even Maxim Nucci! Laeticia Hallyday has therefore kept good contacts with some!

Jade and Joy’s mom never hesitates to share them in her story, and those that she is not close to! Indeed, she knows how to recognize the talent of some! She really has an eye!

So today she shared her crush on a very famous real since it is Anthony Hopkins! In legend, Laeticia Hallyday wrote: “You are extra Mr. Hopkins, we love you! ”

A nice statement for the famous real ’!



