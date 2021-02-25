Laeticia Hallyday declared friendship to Hélène Darroze!

On the occasion of Hélène Darroze’s birthday, Laeticia Hallyday dedicated a very moving message to her on her social networks.

A few days ago, Laeticia Hallyday sent an adorable message to her best friend, Hélène Darroze.

Hélène Darroze and Laeticia Hallyday have known each other for years. But it hasn’t always been easy between them.

Indeed, Johnny didn’t like his wife’s girlfriend. And this, out of pure jealousy. In fact, during an interview with Le Point magazine in 2018, Laeticia Hallyday explained: “He has always been jealous of my friendship with Hélène”. Before adding: “He was telling me You love him more than me …”.

Either way, Hélène was able to prove her loyalty to Laeticia Hallyday. As a result, 15 years later, the two women are still as inseparable as ever: “Laeticia is the sister I never had. Friendship is not even a word anymore, “Hélène said in the columns of Télé Loisirs in February 2019.

“We are a small blended family. My daughters are very good friends with Jade and Joy. And with everything that has happened in the past year (the death of Johnny Hallyday), our ties are even stronger, “she added.

It must be said that they shared a lot. For example, they both resorted to adoption in Vietnam.

As a result, they also created the association “The Good Star”, with the aim of helping adopted children and orphans. A very nice gesture then!

Laeticia Hallyday makes a beautiful declaration of friendship to Hélène Darroze!

LAETICIA HALLYDAY SPELLS HER BEST FRIEND!

So if there is ever a day when the young woman has to return the same to him, it’s her birthday. And fortunately, Jade and Joy’s mother had checked the date on her calendar.

Of course, Hélène Darroze has received many messages from her fans. But the one that stands out is that of Laeticia Hallyday.

“Happy birthday my dear friend. Continue to shine so beautifully, to enlighten us with your smile, your creativity, your free and positive spirit, your wisdom, your kindness and your benevolence ”, she wrote before on social networks.

Before adding: “My big-hearted, generous and luminous friend to the mom and friend you know so perfectly to be. I can’t imagine my life without you. I constantly think about your grace and kindness. We love you “.

There is no doubt: Hélène must have been touched. The latter could not resist the idea of ​​thanking her fans: “Thank you, thank you all for your messages and birthday wishes. I am so touched by so much kindness, ”she wrote on social media.

We can therefore imagine that Laeticia Hallyday also had the right to an acknowledgment of receipt!