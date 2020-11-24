Laeticia Hallyday: daughter Jade Hallyday on TikTok!

Once again, Jade Hallyday, the daughter of Laeticia Hallyday, proved that she could not do without TikTok for a few days

Although the app has been around for a few years now, TikTok really took off just a few months ago. This actually dates from confinement. It has gained notoriety and no one can do without it. Proof of this is with Jade Hallyday, the daughter of Laeticia Hallyday.

Indeed, like many people when she had to stay at home, Joy’s sister found an idea to pass the time: hanging out on TikTok. But although it is a social network, it can also be considered a drug.

It is enough to see how the daughter of Laeticia Hallyday and the others are addicted to it. Whether it’s posting a video or scrolling through our feed all day, we can sometimes spend hours on the app in question.

But that doesn’t seem to bother Jade, on the contrary. The girl keeps posting videos on her own account.

In fact, Laeticia Hallyday’s daughter has just posted a new one, with her friends, in which she is very sensual.

SENSUAL, THE FILEL OF LAETICIA HALLYDAY, JADE HALLYDAY, FILLS ITS FANS ON TIKTOK

“Sensual” may still be a rather strong term. Since this is only one moment in the dance performed where it is displayed in this way. Besides, if she had been sexy throughout the video, she probably would have received a lot of criticism.

Given that Laeticia Hallyday’s daughter has been receiving a lot of them for a few days. But this one is not the kind to let go, on the contrary. Indeed, to answer her haters, she found a very good idea.

Make a new video in which she classifies these. Besides, not sure they liked the gesture. Despite everything, we have to admit that the teenager has guts and that is good to see.

At the same time when our parents are Johnny and Laeticia Hallyday, we can only have guts thanks to the education we have received.



