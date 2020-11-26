Laeticia Hallyday: daughter Jade Hallyday on Instagram!

Via her Instagram account, Jade – the eldest daughter of Laeticia Hallyday – caused a sensation by unveiling a brand new photo!

More and more of you are following Laetitia Hallyday’s daily life via her Instagram account. On this social network, she can also boast of having an incredible community with her 459,000 subscribers.

The latest news is that everything is rolling for the star. His private life also continues to intrigue his fans and the tabloids as well.

So to reassure everyone, the businesswoman often gives her news on the Web. For the past few months, she has been living out her love affair with director Jalil Lespert.

And lovebirds are inseparable. A real thunderbolt !

In addition, the couple keep making coded statements on social networks. Madly in love with each other, the two stars also multiply romantic getaways. And their happiness is a pleasure to see!

LAETICIA HALLYDAY: HER DAUGHTER JADE MAKES THE BUZZ ON THE CANVAS!

On the Web, Laeticia Hallyday likes to share a lot of things there! Like his trips to the 4 corners of the world. His latest recipes, and pretty family shots.

Whenever she posts something, her followers are never far away to like or comment on her posts. Just like his two daughters: Jade and Joy.

If her younger daughter prefers to keep her social networks private, her older sister willingly shares all the content of her Instagram feed to Internet users.

A few hours ago, Jade – Laetitia Hallyday’s daughter caused a sensation by unveiling a brand new photo. Facing the camera, the teenager therefore displayed herself – without make up – with an ultra-trendy outfit in a rather dark room.

Needless to say that under its publication, comments and likes have also rocketed from all sides. Well done!



