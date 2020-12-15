Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert formalize

Finally a photo of Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert together! The actor shared an adorable snapshot with his sweetheart on Instagram!

Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert have finally revealed a photo for two! They’re so cute !

For a few months, we know that the couple spins the perfect love! Indeed, they fell in love with it!

It all happened last summer when Jalil Lespert called Laeticia Hallyday to tell him about his project… The latter wanted to make a biopic on Johnny!

Little by little, the two stars hit it off by spending several hours on the phone… Too cute!

Remember that between Laeticia Hallyday and her ex, there was already water in the gas … She therefore left it a few weeks after returning to France!

Yet Jade and Joy’s mom already had someone else in mind… Jalil Lespert haunted all her thoughts!

So when they saw each other for the first time last October, love at first sight was inevitable… We fell in love!



