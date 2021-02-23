Laeticia Hallyday and Hélène Darroze are inseparable!

Laeticia Hallyday has always been very friends with Hélène Darrozze. The two young women have been inseparable for over 15 years.

He is one of those friendships that braves storms. The one maintained by Laeticia Hallyday and Hélène Darroze is one of them. And it’s very rare …

Indeed, the chef Hélène Darroze, who is now celebrating her 54th birthday, recently spoke of her friendship with Johnny Hallyday’s wife. And so she always had tender words towards the pretty blonde.

In an interview with Télé Loisir in 2009, the one who is part of the Top Chef jury said: “We met by chance some fifteen years ago. And that was obvious between us. From the start ”. And that’s not all.

The chef said that between Laeticia Hallyday and her, it was like love at first sight. “As there are love at first sight. There are also some in friendship. Between us, it was obvious. », Declared the juror of Top Chef in 2018 at Le Figaro.

Like Hélène Darroze, Laeticia Hallyday, who could not have children, adopted two daughters in Vietnam. Their life course has therefore linked them.

Hélène Darroze adopted Charlotte in 2007 and then Quiterie in 2009. Moreover, the Michelin-starred chef is the godmother of Joy, the daughter of Laeticia Hallyday.

Laeticia Hallyday and Hélène Darroze inseparable for 15 years already!

LAETICIA HALLYDAY AND HÉLÉNE DARROZE, A FRIENDSHIP TO LAST

Hélène Darroze and Laeticia Hallyday are celebrating their 15th anniversary this year. A fateful date for the two young women. They each have immense respect for each other. And it shows.

The two women also preside over the association La bonne étoiles. It therefore helps Vietnamese orphans who are disabled and sick with AIDS. The two friends went to Asia together in 2018. That’s to say!

The beautiful friendship between the two young women was not to Johnny Hallyday’s liking, however. The musician reproached her wife for loving her friend more than him. And he made it known.

In an interview with Le Point, Laeticia Hallyday recalled that her late husband reproached her for putting Hélène Darroze before him. “You love him more than me,” Johnny Hallyday reproached her wife. Atmosphere …

“He has always been jealous of my friendship with Hélène. But it was for a laugh. », Continued the pretty blonde at Point. Despite Johnny Hallyday’s jealousy of the star chef, Laeticia Hallyday has never ceased to be close to her friend. And she still is.