Laeticia Hallyday: A televised movie by Jalil Lespert!

Laeticia Hallyday has something to be very proud of her darling Jalil Lespert. This evening is shown one of his films on TV, on Canal Plus Family.

Laeticia Hallyday seems to be living the perfect love. Indeed, for a few days now, she has been separated from Pascal Balland. When everything seemed to be going as smoothly as possible. The truth was quite different.

Indeed, in a recent interview with Paris Match, Laeticia Hallyday confided for the first time. Almost three years after the death of Johnny Hallyday she had decided to find love in the arms of the restaurateur. And the least we can say is that it seemed to do him the most good.

“He is a wonderful man. He accompanies me in this existence that I must rebuild. We are in the present moment and our story is being built one step after another, very slowly. For my children and for her , it is important. ”

Laeticia Hallyday then declared. “We met last summer in St. Barths, when I was down and he was divorcing. Nothing is therefore ever due to chance. I never imagined I could love again, I was afraid of cheating on my husband. Johnny is never far from me then ”

LAETICIA HALLYDAY CRAZY IN LOVE

But it seems that the fairy count is therefore quickly ended for Laeticia Hallyday. A few weeks ago we learned that she had ended her relationship.

Sources close to the couple said they had a heated argument in a restaurant in the 7th arrondissement in Paris.

And while Laeticia Hallyday was thought to be so sad, she was actually living the perfect love with Jalil Lespert. A French actor and director.

Within days, the couple decided to no longer hide. Between travel to Rome and confinement to the countryside, the couple seem to be on the same page.

And Laeticia Hallyday has something to be proud of. Canal Plus is broadcasting Le Dindon, one of her companion’s films this evening!



