Lady’s Gambit: The Truth Behind Beth’s Green Pills

Based on the 1983 novel The Queen’s Gambit by Walter Tevis, the Netflix miniseries (Lady’s Gambit) is a story set in the 1950s and 1960s. It follows chess prodigy Beth Harmon, who develops love and talent for chess, in a very male dominated world of games.

Unfortunately, she also develops an addiction to tranquilizers, which were used as sedatives for children. For Beth, the use of tranquilizers begins after the death of her mother, when she arrives at an orphanage.

Unfortunately, prescribing medicine to children in the mid-20th century in places like orphanages was common practice. Buzzfeed reports that intravenous sedatives were used to keep the children calm.

Although only recently in the modern era did we begin to understand the language used to carefully discuss addiction, The Queen’s Gambit also treats it with respect, even though the show is set in the past.

When Beth first finds the green pills at the orphanage, they are called vitamins. At first, they don’t seem to affect her negatively. But she later becomes an addiction. When she is adopted, her adoptive mother also takes those same pills and Beth begins to steal them, little by little.

This is what those green pills are in Lady’s Gambit

During Beth’s time at the orphanage, the pills become illegal. In the show, the pills are called Xanzolam, which is not actually the actual name of any drug. However, they are made to resemble Librium’s real life drug and effects.

Approved for medical use in 1960, Librium was initially used to cure anxiety, insomnia, and withdrawal symptoms. They were also specifically marketed for housewives and young women.

However, widespread use of the drug came to a halt in the mid-1970s due to over-prescribing and ongoing and chronic abuse.



