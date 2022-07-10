Lady Maria from Bloodborne is Proof that Humanoid bosses Can Be Just As Convincing as Giant Monsters

The design of the boss in Bloodborne is certainly one of the strongest features of the game: the hunter has to fight giant and terrible beasts to survive until the end of the night. However, the fight with Lady Maria stands out among the heavy spectacular FromSoftware bosses due to the tight combat and close combat distance.

More than seven years later, Lady Maria from the Old Hunters DLC still serves as a model for some of the best FromSoftware boss battles. Even later games from the developer seem to be based on the design of this Bloodborne boss to provide some tense encounters, such as Sister Fride in Dark Souls 3 and even Radagon in Elden Ring.

Lady Maria of the Astral Clock Tower

The battle with Lady Maria begins impressively, with one of the few moments when the player has to fight another hunter with many of the same abilities as the player. Between using the two-handed form of the infamous Rakue from Bloodborne, as well as periodically replacing the pistol, Evelyn Maria mostly fights at the same level as the player. However, this dynamic changes quickly when enough damage is done, and Lady Maria makes a strikingly cinematic transition into a second form, impaling herself with her own weapon.

From here, the battle begins to turn completely against the player, and Lady Maria gains additional range thanks to her own blood, which is now discarded from Rakuyo with each attack. This continues even further in the third form, which not only adds waves of blood to her attacks, but also a delayed flame that can catch players in moments that were previously an opportunity to punish. This is a natural evolution using the FromSoftware formula in one of the best ways found in Bloodborne.

The whole spectacle is made even better by the fact that this is one of the few boss battles in Bloodborne when the camera is kept close to the player, since the target is not a giant monster that needs to be kept in the frame. Fans of the most recent God of War can recognize this intimacy, keeping the view closer to the shoulder of the player character, as one of the features of modern games that can support immersion beyond realism. The result is an intense battle that feels more like a skill test than how big bosses can turn into puzzles, more interested in finding the answer to a clash rather than a strategy.

How FromSoftware continues to work on Lady Maria

Fans who continue to follow FromSoftware games since the days of Bloodborne have received a lot of fights that deal with the same aspects of speed and skill as Lady Maria. Most notable among them is Sister Fride from Ashes of Ariandel, the first DLC for Dark Souls 3, which takes the main notes from the battle with Lady Maria in a slower, more deliberate context. This is a taste of Bloodborne content, taken out of the context of a much more dynamic game with a more active combat system of evasion and parry.

However, comparisons do not stop at Sister Frida, as many battles with humanoid-sized enemies in other FromSoftware games provide ample opportunities to test the player’s skills from moment to moment. Not only do most of the encounters in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice maintain the same camera angles, and the frame zooms in for one-on-one fights, but many of the best bosses from Elden Ring follow the same design. One of the impressive examples of how Lady Maria continued her development outside of Bloodborne is the last boss of the Elden Ring, Radagon, who rushes through the arena at high speed and goes into several phases with increasing range and closing opportunities for punishment.

Much of what makes Lady Maria such a stellar boss encounter comes from the basic formula of the best design in many FromSoftware games. In fact, it’s not even the first time Lady Maria has demonstrated key aspects of her fight by the developer, as she herself acts as an evolution in the fight against Artorias from the Dark Souls DLC. However, given how FromSoftware has iterated over Lady Maria, we hope that in any sequel to Bloodborne that may be in the future of developers, there will be an equally impressive battle.

