Lady Gaga spoke about taking antipsychotic medication

Lady Gaga sat down with Zane Lowe in May for an extensive interview on Chromatica, her mental health and more, but clips of her chat have recently resurfaced for Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio station.

Lady Gaga, 34, explained that she takes olanzapine, also known as Zyprexa, because she struggles with “mental problems” as a result of being raped as a teenager.

At one point during their conversation, Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, delved into the antipsychotic medication she takes, revealing how it inspired one of the tracks on her new album.

“I wrote a song in Chromatica called 911, and it’s about an antipsychotic that I take and it’s because I can’t always control the things my brain does and I have to take medication to stop the process happening.”

“I know I have mental problems and I know that sometimes they can make me non-functional as a human.”

Lady Gaga inspires “Chromatica” in her mental health

The A Star Is Born protagonist also spoke about how she has dealt with these “problems” by abusing alcohol, which in part inspired the lyrics to her song with Ariana Grande, Rain On Me:

“And you know what a metaphor is also about, it’s the amount of alcohol I was drinking to make myself sleepy. “I’d rather be dry,” I’d rather not drink, but I haven’t died yet. ‘I’m still alive, rain on me,’ like, ‘Okay, I’ll keep drinking.’

“I have flirted with the idea of ​​sobriety. I haven’t gotten there yet, but I flirted with it throughout the album. It is something that came as a result of trying to get over the pain I was feeling. But part of my healing process was, ‘Well, I can lash out every day for continuing to drink, or I can just be happy to stay alive and move on and feel good enough.’ I’m good enough … I’m perfectly imperfect, “Lady Gaga explained.

The pop star first opened up with Oprah Winfrey last year about her mental health conditions and past trauma, detailing a “psychotic break” that led her to the emergency room:

“It was one of the worst things that ever happened to me. I didn’t understand what was happening, because my whole body went numb; I completely disassociated myself. I was screaming, and then he [his psychiatrist] calmed me down and gave me medicine for when that happens. ”

