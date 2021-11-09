Lady Gaga Reveals The Dress She Wore To Biden’s Inauguration Was Bulletproof

Lady Gaga has reflected on the opportunity to sing at the inauguration of the current president of the United States, Joe Biden, and the singer recalled how she performed “in a bulletproof Schiaparelli dress.”

The “House of Gucci” star spoke about what the experience meant to her during a cover interview with British Vogue, where she revealed that that day is something she will be able to tell her children about in the future.

“That has to be one of the proudest days of my life. Like many people in America, I felt a deep fear when Trump was president, and ushering in 45 out and 46 is something that I will be able to tell my children all about, ” said the singer, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta.

For the occasion, which saw the artist perform The Star-Spangled Banner, she opted for a patriotic blue jacket and red Schiaparelli skirt, which the 35-year-old “Shallow” singer described as “bulletproof” while I was talking to Vogue.

She complemented her housewarming look with a large gold brooch in the shape of a dove carrying an olive branch.

During the new interview, the star also revealed that, had she not become a singer, she would have pursued a career as a “combat journalist” and that she had been “searching for evidence of the insurrection” while in Washington. DC.

“I don’t know if people know this about me, but if I wasn’t who I am today, I would have been a combat journalist,” she said. “That was one of my dreams. When I was in the Capitol, the day before the inauguration, I remember walking and looking for evidence of the insurrection.

Before the January inauguration, Gaga had said that the opportunity to sing the national anthem at the ceremony was an honor.

“Singing our national anthem for the American people is an honor for me,” the artist wrote on Twitter . “I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change, between Potus 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning.