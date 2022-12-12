The annual awards season is in full swing. Several regional and national groups of critics are handing out their nominations and awards to those whom they consider the best in the cinema of 2022. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association claimed most of the entertainment headlines this morning by announcing its nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes, and no matter how you might feel about the organization as a whole because of its diverse behind-the—scenes controversies—or its looser, kind of unpredictable ceremony-there are always topics for discussions that can be extracted from the list of nominees. For example, this strange fact about Top Gun: Maverick and two of the most famous celebrities on the planet.

After the full list of nominees was made public, it was finally decided that Tom Cruise did not receive recognition for the revival of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the acclaimed sequel “Best Shooter: Maverick”. However, this does not mean that the film was completely rejected. The Paramount film received the main nomination in the category “Best Dramatic Film”. And Lady Gaga received a nomination for “Song” for her incredible contribution to the film, the original number “Hold My Hand”, which, to be honest, Cruz considers an element that tied the whole film together in a way he could not imagine.

Say it out loud: Lady Gaga woke up this morning and got a Golden Globe nomination for “Best Shooter: Maverick,” and Tom Cruise didn’t. A strange world.

There may be ulterior motives for why the Hollywood Foreign Press Association excluded Tom Cruise from the category of “Best Actor in a Dramatic Film.” Jerry Maguire’s star hit the headlines back in 2021 when he publicly announced that he was returning three awards he had received from the HFPA, condemning the lack of diversity in their membership ranks. Cruz has been nominated for the Golden Globe seven times and won “Born on the Fourth of July”, “Jerry Maguire” and “Magnolia” at the ceremony.

It is quite possible that the voters of this organization did not consider Cruz’s performance as a Maverick in the movie “The Best Shooter: Maverick” worthy of an award. Looking at the other nominees in this category, I’m going to assume that Jeremy Pope took the pseudonym Tom, since his performance in “Inspection” did not receive a large number of awards, except for this morning’s list. While the other four nominees—Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”), Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Bill Nighy (“Alive”) and Hugh Jackman (“Son”)—were all expected to make a splash this season.

On the other hand, the reality is that Lady Gaga’s song for Top Gun: Maverick is just good. I mean, watch this video and try not to worry:

This is the beginning of a long road to the Oscars, and getting nominations for “Best Shooter: Maverick” can only increase the chances of the film on the Big Dance. Cruz may return to the discussion of the nomination “Best Actor” if the Critics’ Choice recognizes him this week. And of course, the Academy is much, much bigger than the HFPA, so Cruz has a better chance of getting recognition and momentum. Even without awards, this year was significant for Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick. Prepare for the movie to return to theaters and keep cheering him on if you want him to succeed at various award ceremonies.