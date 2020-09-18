Lady Gaga premiere ‘911’ music video with shocking ending

Lady Gaga causes a sensation on social networks with the premiere of the music video for ‘911’, which had a shocking ending.

Lady Gaga has been a trend on social networks since yesterday, this after it was announced that the song ‘911’ belonging to her new album ‘Chromatica’ would have a music video, which would be released this September 18 on the platform from YouTube.

This news caused a furor among the fans of Lady Gaga, who from early on went to the singer’s channel on YouTube to continue the journey to the Chromatica universe, which began with the MV of ‘Stupid Love’ and continued next to Ariana Grande in ‘Rain On Me’.

The music video for ‘911’ shows us in 4:43 minutes the Mother Monster waking up in the middle of a desert and then following a mysterious man on a horse, who takes her to an adobe house that is inhabited by strangers characters dressed in extravagant clothes.

Lady Gaga gives amazing message in ‘911’

The plot of the new music video for Lady Gaga takes a radical turn when the characters begin to subdue her and end up hurting her with a dagger, then we see the singer wake up in the middle of a car accident and little by little she begins to understand what she has happened to her.

The music video of ‘911’ was directed by Tarsem Singh Dhandwar and the song has become one of the most acclaimed of ‘Chromatica’, because you should know that the inclusion of this theme in Lady Gaga’s performance for the MTV VMA’s 2020 It was one of the most commented on social networks that night.

Lady Gaga mentioned on her Instagram account that the short film of ‘911’ has a very personal meaning for her because it reflects her experience with mental health and the way in which reality and dreams help us form heroes in one’s environment.

Did you like the new Lady Gaga video? What do you think of the ‘911’ message? Leave your answer in the comments.



