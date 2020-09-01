Lady Gaga MTV had an accident at VMAS 2020

Lady Gaga suffered a small accident with her wardrobe that revealed her “breasts” during her performance at the MTV VMA’s 2020.

Lady Gaga conquered the 2020 edition of the MTV Video Music Awards with the presentation of a medley of her new album entitled ‘Chromatica’, which included the song ‘Rain On Me’ that she released a few months ago in collaboration with Ariana Grande .

This performance had very spectacular visual effects, an incredible choreography and iconic costumes, which gave Lady Gaga a bad time, who at the time of interpreting ‘Rain On Me’ suffered a small accident that made her show more before the camera.

In the image that quickly went viral on social networks, the singer is seen wearing a tiny purple futuristic suit, which little by little revealed her breasts due to the movements of the choreography; later it was learned that said photograph was edited, because even though it moved during the performance, she never taught too much.

Lady Gaga conquers the MTV VMA’s 2020

Lady Gaga proved once again why she has been considered an icon of the music industry by performing an incredible performance with some songs from her new album; The singer began her show by interpreting the song ‘911’, later Ariana Grande appeared to sing the song ‘Rain On Me’ together and ended her participation in the MTV VMAs 2020 with the single ‘Stupid Love’.

Lady Gaga became the most awarded artist of the night by winning the categories of Best Song, Best Photography and Best Collaboration of the Year with the theme ‘Rain On Me’; She also took the shortlist for Artist of the Year and was the first celebrity to receive the Tricon Award, which replaces the MTV Vanguard Award.

Did you like Lady Gaga’s performance at the 2020 MTV VMA’s? Do you think she deserved to win 4 of the 9 categories in which she was nominated? Leave your answer in the comments.



