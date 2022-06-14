Lady Gaga is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker 2,” which could become a musical

When you thought that the Joker franchise couldn’t explore more areas that the superhero genre hasn’t touched yet, similar reports appear. DC is reportedly trying to persuade Lady Gaga to join Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker 2.”

If the sequel to the first “Joker” was to match its predecessor, it obviously had to be of the same quality, but not repeat the same formula. This may require some outside-the-box thinking, but DC may have found a solution.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, pop singer and actress Lady Gaga, who is just four years away from being nominated for an Oscar in the movie “A Star is Born,” is currently in talks to become one of the main roles of Phoenix in the upcoming sequel to “The Joker.” Although the details of her role in the film have not yet been determined, Lady Gaga will also star in a superhero musical, which will reportedly be “Joker 2,” according to THR sources. The assumption is that if the singer/actress signs up for the film, she will play the Joker’s girlfriend Harley Quinn, with whom he has an abusive relationship over and over again, although Margot Robbie played this very character in three DC films. If that were the case, Gaga would be an alternate version of Harley Quinn. Since there are already multiple versions of Batman, the Joker, and Commissioner Gordon in the DC universe, which clearly doesn’t bother fans in the slightest, it probably won’t be a problem, especially considering how much the Joker resonated with the audience back in 2019.

However, it remains to be confirmed whether Todd Phillips plans to use other characters from the Batman universe, as he did in The Joker. He also used characters not previously used in Batman comics, so that’s it. One possible reason why Gaga is being brought up is that she and Phillips used to work together. Phillips has already worked with Gaga as a producer on the movie “A Star is Born”, so he is familiar with her, although he did not technically direct her. Please note that he never directed Phoenix before they worked together to create the Joker.

The Joker was a serious study of the nature of what causes a person suffering from a mental illness to lose his mind. Even if it’s been done before, it’s never been done in the superhero movie genre. No one denies that a musical in this genre is a strange choice, but Phillips has done similar tricks in the past. There’s no reason to think he doesn’t know what he’s doing here.

What remains in question is whether the Joker was a lightning bolt in a bottle or whether Phillips really is one of the greatest directors involved in the superhero genre. The fact that filmmakers have made good superhero movies in the past does not guarantee that every one of their films will be good. The infamous Bryan Singer made some good X-Men movies before starring in the very disappointing X-Men: Apocalypse. Phillips deserves a doubt here, but if it doesn’t work, it could cause irreparable damage to the DC universe, which is only now overcoming the self-inflicted wounds it inflicted on itself back in the mid-2010s.

Currently, the Joker can be viewed on HBO Max.