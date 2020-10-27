Lady Gaga, her game in the USA, GLAMOROUS

The singer of Bad Romance, Lady Gaga, became a trend on social networks by inciting American citizens to cast their vote.

On Monday night, October 26, Lady Gaga took to social networks to show how fiercely she exercised her civic duty at the polls this year and in Somagnews we have the video.

“Category: Ballot delivery reality,” she captioned the Instagram video, showing her quirky way of dropping her ballot to the melody of the cut Chromatics album “Babylon.”

Lady Gaga casts her 2020 vote

Just a couple of days earlier, the famous singer had also shared how excited she was to vote early when her ballot arrived in the mail, tweeting:

“The ballot is here! And it’s #VoteEarlyDay! Today is the perfect day to join the 46 million people who have already cast their votes in the 2020 election,” while urging fans to make your own voting plans.

It’s important to note that while Gaga’s video of the polls is booming, taking a selfie with the entire ballot is illegal in many states and can lead to your vote not being counted.

Watch Lady Gaga cast her vote in the 2020 presidential election below:

Category: Ballot Drop Off Realness pic.twitter.com/3cYeStflOH — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 27, 2020



