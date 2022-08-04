Lady Gaga has confirmed her role in Joaquin Phoenix’s “Joker 2,” and I Have So Many Questions

Ever since the official release of “Joker 2” was announced earlier this year, the Joaquin Phoenix sequel has been teasing writer and director Todd Phillips’ insane return to Gotham. One of the most sensational rumors was related to the possible casting of Lady Gaga for the role of Dr. Harlin Quinzel/Harley Quinn in what is likely to be a musical sequel. Get ready, because Gaga herself has confirmed that she will be in the upcoming DC Joker: Folie à Deux movie, which means that I now have so many questions to answer.

The way Lady Gaga broke off her participation in “Joker 2” looks like a brief teaser trailer for the movie itself. Posting a mysterious but playful video on Twitter, we see images of Gaga’s character and Joaquin Phoenix’s returning protagonist Arthur Fleck. That’s how Lady Gaga broke the news that the brand used the song “Cheek to Cheek”.

Joker: Folie à Deux10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFLA4 August 2022

To learn more

A short but enjoyable video, it definitely borders on the creepy fantasy world that the Joker played with in his record-breaking 2019 box office. However, if you look closely enough, there seem to be some clues that answer one of the potential questions that have been raised. Naturally, in the world of this DC supervillain, this means that more investigations are needed, and Lady Gaga has definitely made this possible.

Joker: Folie à Deux is dancing and maybe even singing, heading to cinemas on the recently announced release date of October 4, 2024.

That’s not all…