Lady Gaga cries for Joe Biden’s victory in the elections.

Lady Gaga burst into tears, but with joy when Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the US elections

Lady Gaga has shared her joy at Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in the United States elections by sharing tearful videos with her fans.

The pop singer took to Instagram to celebrate the news, telling her followers through tears, “Hi everyone, I hope everyone is celebrating. I hope every woman in this country knows that there is real reckoning and real change.

“I hope that people whose voices have been oppressed by power know that their voices were heard.”

Struggling to recover, Lady Gaga continued: “I just … Honestly, I’m a bit speechless. This is a very, very special day. It is a day where many people who felt we were living in a state of terror and aggression all the time, it’s over. You can feel warm now. ”

The star was one of many celebrities who were delighted with the news, including Ariana Grande and Khloe Kardashian, who also got excited on social media.

Joe Biden is elected president of the United States

With a majority of 74,857,880 popular votes and 290 electoral votes, Joe Biden wrested the presidency of the United States from Donald Trump, who was seeking re-election.

Joe Biden broke his silence and vowed to be a “President for all Americans” in his first public statement since becoming President-elect of the United States.

Kamala Harris, soon to be the first woman and person of color to serve as the vice president of the United States, has also tweeted after her victory.

