Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in “Joker 2” surpassed all your funkastings

Lady Gaga is in talks to play Harley Quinn in “Joker 2,” and in fact she’s perfect for the role at almost any level. After the announcement of the working title of “Joker 2” — “Joker: Folie à Deux” — suspicions arose that the Joker’s main love interest, Harley Quinn, might appear in the upcoming sequel. Although Margot Robbie played an unforgettable role in the DCEU, in the sequel to Todd Phillips, it is reported that Lady Gaga is in talks to play the role alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

Although Lady Gaga became famous for her musical career, her transition to acting has been incredibly successful so far. After a role in the TV series “American Horror Story: Hotel” in 2018, she managed to get the main role in the remake of the musical romantic drama “A Star is Born”. Most recently, Gaga starred in the biographical crime drama “House of Gucci” as Patricia Reggiani. . Gaga’s presence on the screen and her acting talent were widely recognized, which undoubtedly contributed to Phillips’ desire to play her in the sequel The Joker .

As Lady Gaga negotiates the role of Harley Quinn in “Joker 2,” it became obvious that she would be an exceptional choice for this role. Although this character has long been a funkast featuring actors such as Tilda Swinton, Winona Ryder, Ariana Debose and Cate Blanchett, Gaga is perfect for this character. Although her acting experience is limited, her career achievements contain excellent proof that she really will be an exceptional addition to the cast of “Joker 2”, especially since the film is positioned as a musical.

The best proof that Gaga is the perfect choice for the role of Harley Quinn paired with Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker lies in her previous acting work. Lady Gaga’s status as a movie star cannot be denied even after a short period as an actress, and her role in “American Horror Story: Hotel” proves that she can play a complex villain with nuances. “A Star Is Born” showed that Gaga has the dramatic ability to stand up for herself alongside an actor of Phoenix’s caliber, not to mention that she can use her singing talent to enhance a musical film.

Moreover, Gaga is known for her eccentricity. In her stylistic choices and even her sporadic acting projects to date, there is proof that she can perfectly embody such a chaotic and fascinating character as Harley Quinn. Gaga also has the right performing qualities to distinguish her version of the character from Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, which is by far the most famous iteration of the film. It would help Gaga look better in any inevitable comparisons between them.

Ultimately, it’s easy to imagine Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, and that’s why her potential casting is working so well. Not only is her background in both music and acting perfect for Todd Phillips’ stated choice for the film, but her style would also complement Joker Phoenix well. All of this means that Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in Joker 2 would be a much better result than many of the character’s oft-discussed castings by fans.